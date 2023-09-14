Evans was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due a hamstring issue.

Evans dealt with an undisclosed injury near the end of the preseason, but it's not clear if his current issue is related. The third-year pro played a limited role as Cincinnati's No. 3 running back in the season-opening loss against Cleveland, logging six offensive snaps and finishing with two carries for 12 yards along with one reception for a one-yard loss. However, he didn't appear to be held back by the previous injury as he also served as the team's lead kickoff returner, tallying 45 yards on two returns. Given Evans' ability to take the practice field (albeit in limited fashion) Wednesday, there's a decent chance he'll be able to play in Week 2, especially if he's able to get in a full practice session by the end of the week.