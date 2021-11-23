site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Chris Evans: One catch
RotoWire Staff
Evans had one catch for seven yards without any carries in the Week 11 win over the Raiders.
Even in a game where the Bengals had a lead most of the game, Evans played only 10 offensive snaps. As long as Joe Mixon is fully healthy, as he is now, Evans's role will be minimized.
