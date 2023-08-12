Evans rushed seven times for 49 yards and didn't catch his only target in Friday's 36-19 preseason loss to the Packers. He also had a 28-yard kickoff return.

Evans got the start with Joe Mixon sitting out and made the most of the opportunity, ripping off a 33-yard run on Cincinnati's third possession. After the offseason departure of Samaje Perine, Evans has a chance to win the backup role behind Joe Mixon. The other running backs in contention for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart are rookie Chase Brown (45 yards on 11 touches Friday) and Trayveon Williams, who missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury. Another strong performance in the team's next preseason game against the Falcons would go a long way in helping Evans lock up the primary backup role.