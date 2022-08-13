Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.