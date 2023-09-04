Evans (undisclosed) was present for Monday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Evans sat out the Bengals' preseason finale, but now that he's back on the field, the 2021 sixth-rounder will look to secure a change-of-pace role behind top back Joe Mixon. Also in the mix for complementary touches out of the Bengals' backfield are rookie Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams (ankle), but if Evans ends up absorbing a good chunk of the team's third-down duties, he could gain fantasy utility in deeper PPR formats.