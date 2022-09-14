site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Chris Evans: Relegated to special teams duty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Evans didn't log a single offensive snap despite the Bengals playing a full overtime against the Steelers in Week 1.
Evans had 21 snaps on special teams, but he's clearly behind Samaje Perine as Joe Mixon's backup, no matter how much we want to make him into something more.
