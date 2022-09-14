site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Chris Evans: Relegated to special teams
Evans didn't log a single offensive snap in the Bengals' 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
All 21 of Evans' snaps came on special teams, an indication that he's clearly behind Samaje Perine (23 offensive snaps) as Joe Mixon's backup.
