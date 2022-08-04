Evans remains behind Samaje Perine in the battle to be Joe Mixon's backup, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Speaking of Perine, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said: "He's certainly got a leg up right now in that battle, but that's what training camp is for. Plenty of times, guys step up and have huge growth. We'll see where it goes."

This tracks with how Perine was used ahead of Evans last season. Evans still has pass-catching upside, but he needs to impress the coaching staff more in all phases of the game to be next in line behind Mixon.