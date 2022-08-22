Evans rushed five times for three yards and caught all three of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason loss to the Giants. He also had a 73-yard kickoff return.

Evans got the start at running back with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine both taking the night off, but the second-year pro out of Michigan didn't make much of an impact offensively. With a total of zero rushing yards on 13 attempts, Evans isn't making much of a case to supplant Perine as Mixon's primary backup, but Evans' ability to contribute on special teams makes him a lock for the Bengals' roster. Evans showed off his return skills on his lone attempt in this one, setting up a second quarter Evan McPherson field goal by getting the ball all the way down to the Giants' 24-yard line.