Evans was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a right knee injury.

Evans appears to have sustained a significant injury at some point during the first half of this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The second-year running back has yet to record a rush in 2022, though he's served as the Bengals' primary kick returner this season. With Evans out, Trent Taylor should be next in line to handle kickoffs for Cincinnati. The running back's next opportunity to play will come Nov. 20 against the Steelers.