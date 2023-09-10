Evans rushed twice for 12 yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns.

Joe Mixon led the Bengals in both rushing attempts (13) and targets (five), while Evans shared the leftovers with Trayveon Williams, who had seven yards on two rushing attempts. Samaje Perine carved out a substantial role in passing situations at Mixon's expense last season, but Evans currently looks like more of a true backup following Perine's departure, even if he's marginally ahead of both Williams and rookie fifth-round pick Chase Brown, who was a healthy scratch Sunday. Evans and the Bengals will face the Ravens in Week 2.