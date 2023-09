Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Evans (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Friday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor added that the team will evaluate Evans -- who didn't practice Thursday -- on Saturday to see where the running back is in terms of his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Evans thus appears likely to be officially listed as questionable when the Bengals release their final Week 2 injury report later Friday.