Bengals' Chris Smith: Logs first sack of season
Smith recorded six tackles (three solo) to go along with his first sack of the season in Thursday's loss to the Texans.
Smith made up for a sluggish start to the year, as he recorded just one tackle in the team's season opener. The 25-year-old saw 34 snaps (52 percent) in Week 2, which is right around where you would expect the rotational defensive end to wind up. He will line up against a Packers' offensive line in Week 3 that has both starting tackles dealing with injuries, so he could be potentially in line for an advantageous situation.
