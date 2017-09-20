Smith recorded six tackles (three solo) to go along with his first sack of the season in Thursday's loss to the Texans.

Smith made up for a sluggish start to the year, as he recorded just one tackle in the team's season opener. The 25-year-old saw 34 snaps (52 percent) in Week 2, which is right around where you would expect the rotational defensive end to wind up. He will line up against a Packers' offensive line in Week 3 that has both starting tackles dealing with injuries, so he could be potentially in line for an advantageous situation.