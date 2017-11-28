Smith had three tackles (one solo) with a half-sack in Sunday's 3-16 win over the Rams.

Smith played 31 of 70 defensive snaps and also added a pass deflection. The 25-year-old's season sack total now sits at three as he continues to serve as a rotational defensive end for the Bengals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop