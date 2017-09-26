Bengals' Chris Smith: Notches 0.5 sack in loss
Smith made three tackles (two solo) and had 0.5 sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Smith didn't have as big an impact as one would hope on a day when the Bengals sacked Aaron Rodgers six times. The 25-year-old performed fairly well when on the field but played only 22 of 70 defensive snaps as Michael Johnson returned from a concussion.
