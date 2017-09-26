Play

Smith made three tackles (two solo) and had 0.5 sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Smith didn't have as big an impact as one would hope on a day when the Bengals sacked Aaron Rodgers six times. The 25-year-old performed fairly well when on the field but played only 22 of 70 defensive snaps as Michael Johnson returned from a concussion.

