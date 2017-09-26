Play

Smith had three tackles (two solo) and had a half-sack in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers.

Smith didn't have as big an impact as one would hope on a day when the Bengals sacked Aaron Rodgers six times. The 25-year-old performed fairly well when on the field, but he played only 22 of 70 defensive snaps with Michael Johnson returning from a concussion.

