Covington was traded to the Bengals from the Broncos in exchange for LB Austin Calitro, Bengals.com reports.
Covington will be a depth piece on the Bengals' defensive line. He had 28 tackles and one sack for the Cowboys last season, after spending the first four years of his career in Houston.
