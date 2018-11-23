Bengals' Christian Ringo: Joins Bengals
Ringo signed a contract with the Bengals on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Ringo was on the Cowboys' roster for two days last week before returning to the practice squad, but now gets his chance with a different club. Adolphus Washington (knee) was placed on injured reserve and is the fourth defensive lineman currently on IR for the Bengals, prompting the signing.
