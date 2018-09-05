Bengals' Christian Westerman: Good to go
Westerman (back) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Westerman injured his back in the Bengals' third preseason game, but the offensive lineman's absence from the injury report suggests he's all set to take the field in Sunday's season opener against the Colts.
