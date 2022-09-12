Harris (biceps) is expected to miss extended time after being diagnosed with a torn biceps Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harris suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the contest, which forced third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox into long-snapping duties for the remainder of the game. The experiment with Wilcox didn't work out well as Pittsburgh blocked a game-winning extra-point attempt at the end of regulation, and Cincinnati missed a potential 29-yard game-winning field goal in overtime thanks to a high snap. The Bengals have signed Cal Adomitis off their practice squad to take over long-snapping duties in Week 2.