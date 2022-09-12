Cincinnati placed Harris (biceps) on its injured reserve list Monday.
In a corresponding move, long snapper Cal Adomitis was activated from the practice squad. Harris left Sunday's game versus Pittsburgh with torn biceps, forcing third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox into long snapping duties for the remainder of the contest. The Bengals then missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in overtime in part due to a high snap. Cincinnati will hope Adomitis can prove to be a reliable replacement.