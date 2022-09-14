Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Harris (biceps) will be out for "months," but he didn't want to rule him out for the entire 2022 campaign, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Harris has already been placed on injured reserve, so he'll be forced to miss at least four games. However, it appears he will be sidelined much longer than that. Based on Taylor's comments, it may be reasonable to expect Harris back sometime after the Bengals' Week 10 bye, but his return timetable remains unclear. In Harris' absence, Cincinnati signed Cal Adomitis to its active roster from the practice squad.