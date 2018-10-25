Bengals' Clark Harris: Questionable with concussion
Harris, the Bengals' long-snapper, missed practice Wednesday with a concussion and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
If Harris can't go, the Bengals would likely have to bring in a player from off the roster to replace him. C.J. Uzomah is the emergency backup, but because their tight end depth has been eviscerated, they'd rather not expose him to that position.
