Fejedelem (ankle) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, and didn't return.

Following Fejedelem's status update on him being out, the team declared the Illinois product suffered an ankle injury. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him out, but expect the team to have another word on his health in the coming days. Coming off a 35 tackle performance last season, the 26-year-old is expected to have a role in the defense for 2019.