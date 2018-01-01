Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Exits with wrist injury
Fejedelem was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a wrist injury, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Fejedelem sustained the injury in the second half Sunday and was subsequently ruled out, although the severity of the injury is unknown. Josh Shaw is in at safety for the Bengals with Shawn Williams doubtful with a back injury.
