Fejedelem was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a wrist injury, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fejedelem sustained the injury in the second half Sunday and was subsequently ruled out, although the severity of the injury is unknown. Josh Shaw is in at safety for the Bengals with Shawn Williams doubtful with a back injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories