Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Heading to South Beach
Fejedelem has agreed on a three-year, $8.55 million contract with the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Fejedelem is known as a special-teams ace but also figures to help provide depth at safety for the Dolphins. The 26-year-old was drafted in 2016 by the Bengals.
