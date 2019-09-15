Fejedelem (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

The depth safety spent much of the preseason nursing the ankle injury, and it's forced him to miss practice time during the regular season. Now that Fejedelem is officially active for Week 2, he's expected to slot into his normal depth role behind Brandon Wilson as the team's reserve safety.

