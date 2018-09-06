Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Practices in full Thursday
Fejedelem (calf) participated in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Fejedelem battled lingering injuries throughout much of the preseason, but appears on track to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Colts. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a reserve safety for Cincinnati this season, while also participating on special teams.
