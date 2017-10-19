Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Practices in full Thursday
Fejedelem (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Fejedelem had been dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him limited in practice Wednesday, but after a full session Thursday, he should be a full for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.
