Play

Fejedelem (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Fejedelem was limited in practice each day this week. If the 26-year-old can't suit up Sunday, Brandon Wilson would be left as the Bengals' only reserve safety.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week