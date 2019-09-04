Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Ready to rock
Fejedelem (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Fejedelem spent much of the preseason nursing an ankle injury suffered during an exhibition match against the Chiefs, and he now looks back to full health. The 26-year-old projects to provide the Bengals' with depth in the secondary while contributing on special teams.
