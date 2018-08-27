Fejedelem (undisclosed) made three solo tackles in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over the Bills.

Fejedelem will likely be a reserve safety this season, but he could see an increase in reps after George Iloka was cut. He made 57 tackles (34 solo), two pass breakups and one interception in 2017, splitting time between defense and special teams.

