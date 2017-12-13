Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Turns in best outing of career
Fejedelem played 57 of 76 defensive snaps, posting 11 tackles (six solo) against the Bears on Sunday.
Fejedelem was allowed his highest snap count of the season because starter Shawn Williams (hamstring) was ruled out. Williams was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday -- something he couldn't do last week -- so Fejedelem may be snubbed from having another high-caliber performance.
