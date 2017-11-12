Fejedelem will slot in as the top strong safety in place of Shawn Williams (hamstring) on Sunday against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The last time Fejedelem suited up as a starter, he posted just three tackles (two solo) against the Ravens in Week 1. The second-year pro has played seven games since his first start, but he's rarely played on defense so it's tough to tell if he's made improvements.