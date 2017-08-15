Play

Boling (shoulder) played in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Boling's shoulder injury seems to be a thing of the past at the moment. The 28-year-old is vying for a starting spot along the Cincinnati offensive line, and his health moving forward will likely have a major impact.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories