Bengals' Clint Boling: Plays in Friday's preseason contest
Boling (shoulder) played in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.
Boling's shoulder injury seems to be a thing of the past at the moment. The 28-year-old is vying for a starting spot along the Cincinnati offensive line and his health moving forward will likely have a major impact.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...