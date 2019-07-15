Boling (undisclosed) is retiring from the NFL, citing medical reasons in a Monday announcement.

The 2011 fourth-round pick started 109 of his 111 career games in eight seasons with the Bengals, including all 16 contests in four of the past five seasons. Boling's retirement combined with Jonah Williams' shoulder surgery leaves Cincinnati with an open starting job at left guard. Christian Westerman, John Jerry and Michael Jordan likely will compete for the Week 1 start.

