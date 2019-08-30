Core hauled in five of his 10 targets for 75 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday.

Core was only overshadowed by Ventell Bryant, as he finished second on the team in yards, targets and receptions. The highlight of his performance came at the end of the first quarter when he hauled in a 39-yard pass from Jake Dolegala. Though he was originally expected to vie for a starting role after A.J. Green (ankle) went down early in training camp, he has been surpassed on the depth chart by Damion Willis and is now a potential cut as the team trims the roster.

