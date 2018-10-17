Bengals' Cody Core: Comes up empty in Week 6
Core was targeted three times in Sunday's loss to the Steelers but couldn't come up with any catches.
Included on those three targets was a really bad drop on third down that would have gone for a first down had he held on. Core is ahead of Josh Malone and Auden Tate on the depth chart for now, but that hold is tenuous.
