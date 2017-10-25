Bengals' Cody Core: Dealing with concussion
Core sat out of Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Core likely picked up the injury at some point during the Bengals' Week 7 loss to the Steelers, during which he logged a season-high 36 snaps (21 on offense). The second-year wideout has been targeted just four times this campaign and has yet to haul in a reception through six games.
