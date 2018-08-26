Core (undisclosed) sat out Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Paul Dehner of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Core needs meaningful game reps in order to make up ground in the race for the last few spots on the Bengals' wide receiver depth chart, so missing a game is not good for his outlook. As long as Core is out, Josh Malone and Auden Tate should continue to see expanded reps at wideout.

