Bengals' Cody Core: Doubtful for Sunday
Core is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Core was the only player on the team's injury report. As the No. 5 wideout, he was slated for a special teams role similar to last year when he had zero receptions on four targets. His absence will bump Alex Erickson up a spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Bengals' Cody Core: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Cody Core: No practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Cody Core: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Cody Core: Does not play in third preseason game•
-
Bengals' Cody Core: Sitting out practice•
-
Bengals' Cody Core: Not expected to play Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.