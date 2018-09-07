Core is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Core was the only player on the team's injury report. As the No. 5 wideout, he was slated for a special teams role similar to last year when he had zero receptions on four targets. His absence will bump Alex Erickson up a spot on the depth chart.

