Bengals' Cody Core: Full speed ahead for Week 9
Core (concussion) practiced without limitations Wednesday.
Core has appeared in six games this year, but hasn't hauled in a reception and has only been targeted four times. However, receivers Brandon LaFell (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (knee) both didn't practice Wednesday, so Core could see more offensive snaps if either or both can't play Sunday against the Jaguars. Either way, it likely won't be enough to make Core a reliable fantasy asset.
