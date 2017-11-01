Bengals' Cody Core: Full speed ahead
Core (concussion) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Core has slotted into six games this year but hasn't hauled in a reception and has only been targeted four times. However, receivers Brandon LaFell (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (knee) both didn't practice Wednesday, so Core could see more offensive snaps if both can't play Sunday. Either way, it likely won't be enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset.
More News
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...