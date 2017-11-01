Core (concussion) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

Core has slotted into six games this year but hasn't hauled in a reception and has only been targeted four times. However, receivers Brandon LaFell (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (knee) both didn't practice Wednesday, so Core could see more offensive snaps if both can't play Sunday. Either way, it likely won't be enough to make him a reliable fantasy asset.