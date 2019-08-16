Core caught two passes for 30 yards in the Bengals' second preseason game against the Redskins on Thursday.

Core was targeted only twice, though he did manage to convert both for receptions. He wasn't targeted by starter Andy Dalton, with his production instead coming in combination with rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. Core had been working with the first team immediately after A.J. Green (ankle) was sidelined, though Josh Malone and Auden Tate were both on the field with the first team in Thursday's contest. Core was used heavily as a special teams contributor in 2018, and it appears that will be his primary role once again if he manages to stay on the roster.