Core (elbow) has been practicing during mandatory minicamp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.

Core suffered a dislocated left elbow in the Bengals' season finale against the Steelers. There has not been much news regarding the injury since, but he has been a full participant at mandatory minicamp. He will be batting to again earn a spot on special teams and as a depth receiver during training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories