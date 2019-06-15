Bengals' Cody Core: Healthy during spring work
Core (elbow) has been practicing during mandatory minicamp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Core suffered a dislocated left elbow in the Bengals' season finale against the Steelers. There has not been much news regarding the injury since, but he has been a full participant at mandatory minicamp. He will be batting to again earn a spot on special teams and as a depth receiver during training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football 2019: Positional tiers
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Heath Cummings' Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils 12 early sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Heath Cummings' Breakouts 1.0
Heath Cummings unveils his 12 early 2019 breakouts to target on Draft Day.
-
Heath Cummings' Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings says you should stay away from these 10 big names in 2019 Fantasy Football...