Bengals' Cody Core: Healthy scratch down the stretch
Core was a healthy scratch the final two weeks of the season and ended the season without a catch, with almost all of his action coming on special teams.
Core was already on the fringe of the offense before the Bengals drafted two wide receivers in 2017. He's at risk of losing his roster spot in 2018.
