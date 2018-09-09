Core (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Core entered the campaign as the fifth man on the depth chart at receiver and is likely to see most of his snaps on special teams this season, so his absence won't have many implications in the fantasy realm. The 24-year-old was at least able to practice on a limited basis on two occasions this week, which offers hope that he might be able to make his season debut next Thursday against Baltimore.

