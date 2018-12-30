Core left Sunday's Week 17 game against the Steelers with what appeared to be a dislocated left elbow.

It looked as if the Bengals' medical staff had to pop Core's elbow back into place right on the field, and place the left arm in an air cast even before he left for the locker room. The Bengals have run out of healthy receivers to finish the season. They'll finish out this game with John Ross, Alex Erickson, Auden Tate and Josh Malone.