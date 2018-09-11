Core (back) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Core was inactive in Week 1's season opener against the Colts due to his injury. The 24-year-old will need to fully participate in Wednesday's practice to have any chance of suiting up against Baltimore on Thursday.

